Thompson sustained an apparent injury to his left leg in Friday's Game 3 versus the Canadiens, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Thompson took a beating in this game, but the final incident that knocked him out of the game was when Dylan Strome fell on his leg following the Canadiens' fifth goal. Thompson was unable to put weight on his left leg as he exited the contest. This doesn't bode well for his availability for Game 4 on Sunday and beyond. Charlie Lindgren will take over as the Capitals' No. 1 goalie as long as Thompson is out. Thompson gave up five goals on 35 shots prior to the injury.