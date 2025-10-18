Thompson stopped 13 of 14 shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Thompson had little work to do, as the Capitals dominated all aspects of the game. It's his third straight win, and he's yet to allow more than two goals in any outing this season. Thompson has also faced fewer than 25 shots in three of his starts, which shows the strength of the Capitals' defense. Charlie Lindgren got the third game of the season -- albeit in a back-to-back set -- so the Capitals' starting goalie for Sunday's game versus the Canucks could be telling for determining how the team will deploy its netminders this year.