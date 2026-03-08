Thompson made 27 saves in a 3-1 loss to Boston on Saturday. He allowed two goals.

Both he and opposing netminder, Jeremy Swayman, were both perfect in the first period. Thompson stopped nine shots that frame, and Swayman turned away seven. In fact, it was a bit of duel all game long. The first goal Thompson allowed was a rebound battled out of the air during a second-period power play, and the second came on a breakaway. Don't stress too much that the John Carlson trade might affect Thompson -- the defender scored a lot, but was increasingly porous in his own zone. Use teh netminder as you normally would.