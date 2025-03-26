Thompson stopped 22 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Thompson saw the end of his six-game winning streak after Nikolaj Ehlers scored the game-winning goal in overtime, but despite the outcome of the contest, the 28-year-old had another solid showing. He's made eight appearances in March and has posted excellent numbers, going 6-1-1 with a 2.48 GAA and a solid .904 save percentage. Even though he was splitting time with Charlie Lindgren, it seems the Capitals are riding the hot hand now, as Thompson has started in four of the team's last five contests.