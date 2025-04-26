Thompson (lower body) did not participate in Saturday's optional skate, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Coach Spencer Carbary did not provide an update on Thompson's injury or availability for Sunday's Game 4 matchup in Montreal. Thompson was saddled with the loss Friday, allowing five goals on 35 shots in a 6-3 Montreal victory. Thompson has given up eight goals on 96 shots (.917 save percentage) in the Stanley Cup playoffs thus far.