Thompson (lower body) is off injured reserve, per the NHL media site, and he's slated to start at home against Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Thompson was the first goaltender off the ice following Wednesday's morning skate, per Sammi Silber of The District Standard. Although the first goalie off the ice is usually a great indicator of who the starter will be, Thompson was initially listed as a game-time decision. However, now that he's off IR and third-string goalie Mitchell Gibson has been reassigned to the minors, it's fair to believe that Thompson's healthy enough to play against the Flyers. Thompson has a 4-3-0 record, 2.90 GAA and .901 save percentage in seven outings with Washington in 2026-27.