Thompson is expected to start in goal at home versus the Hurricanes in Game 2 on Thursday.

Charlie Lindgren (personal) is away from the team for Thursday's contest, and Mitchell Gibson will serve as backup. That logically leaves Thompson as the starting goalie, which is expected since he's started all six games in the postseason so far. He played well with a 31-save effort in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 1 on Tuesday, and he'll be looking to even the series in Game 2.