Thompson (lower body) participated in Monday's practice and remains day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's home matchup against Philadelphia, per Sammi Silber of The District Standard.

Thompson missed Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Buffalo due to a lower-body injury, but he is making progress. He has posted a 4-3-0 record, 2.90 GAA and .901 save percentage in seven appearances this season. Thompson remains on injured reserve for now, and it's unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. Charlie Lindgren will handle the No. 1 role for the Capitals until Thompson is healthy, and Mitchell Gibson will serve as the backup.