Thompson allowed two goals on 30 shots during Sunday's 3-2 preseason overtime loss to the Bruins.

Thompson had one of the best years of his career last year, going 31-21-6 with a 2.44 GAA and .912 save percentage across 58 regular-season appearances with the Capitals. He's topped 30 wins in back-to-back seasons and put forth a solid showing during Sunday's preseason opener. Even if Charlie Lindgren carves out some playing time during the 2026-27 campaign, Thompson should remain a reliable fantasy option this year.