Thompson is expected to start on the road against Anaheim on Friday, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Thompson has won his past four starts while allowing just five goals on 101 shots (.950 save percentage). He's 12-6-1 with a 2.02 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 19 outings this season. The Ducks have a 16-10-1 record, but they've gone just 5-7-0 across their past 12 games and are coming off a 7-0 loss to Utah on Wednesday.