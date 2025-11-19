Thompson is expected to start at home against Edmonton on Wednesday, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Thompson has an incredible 1.85 GAA and .925 save percentage, but the Capitals haven't always done a great job of supporting him offensively, which has left him with a mediocre 7-5-1 record. He stopped 29 of 31 shots en route to a 3-2 shootout loss to New Jersey in his last start Saturday. Edmonton is 9-8-4 and in a three-way tie for 18th in goals per game with 3.00.