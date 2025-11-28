Thompson is expected to start at home against Toronto on Friday, per Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network.

Thompson stopped 22 of 23 shots en route to a 5-1 win over Columbus on Monday. He's now 9-6-1 with a 2.16 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 16 outings with Washington this season. Toronto is 10-10-3 and ranks seventh in goals per game with 3.30.