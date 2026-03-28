Thompson is set to start on the road against Vegas on Saturday, per Capitals radio announcer John Walton.

Thompson is 1-1-1 with a 3.01 GAA and a .900 save percentage over his past three outings. He's been better overall in 2025-26, posting a 25-20-6 record, 2.40 GAA and .914 save percentage in 51 appearances. Vegas has been struggling over its past 15 matches, going 4-10-1 while averaging just 2.07 goals per game.