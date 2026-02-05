Capitals' Logan Thompson: Set to start Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (upper body) has been activated off injured reserve and is expected to tend the twine at home against Nashville, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
Thompson will suit up for the first time since Jan. 27 against the Kraken, a game in which he gave up five goals on 32 shots in a losing effort. The backstop's return to action Thursday should clear the way for him to join Team Canada in Milan for the Olympics.
