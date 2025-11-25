Thompson made 22 saves in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 28-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period, but Thompson misplayed a rebound early in the frame, and the loose puck eventually found its way to Denton Mateychuk's stick for the visitors' only tally. Thompson has had an erratic November, going 4-3-1 in eight starts with a 2.86 GAA and an .891 save percentage, and he could be at risk of slipping into a timeshare with Charlie Lindgren.