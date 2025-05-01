Thompson made 28 saves Wednesday in the Capitals' 4-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 5 of their first-round series.

He took a shutout into the third period, but early in the final frame Emil Heineman somehow got his stick on a puck that flashed across the front of the net in mid-air, tipping it past Thompson. The 28-year-old netminder will head into a second-round clash with the Hurricanes carrying plenty of momentum, having posted a 2.23 GAA and .923 save percentage in five games against the Habs.