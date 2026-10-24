Thompson (lower body) will not play in Saturday's home clash against the Sabres, per Sammi Silber of The District Standard.

Thompson was held out of practice Wednesday after sustaining the lower-body injury. Prior to going down, the 29-year-old backstop posted a 4-3-0 record, a 2.90 GAA and a .901 save percentage across seven appearances. In his absence, the Capitals will start Charlie Lindgren and have Mitchell Gibson, who was called up from AHL Hershey on Friday, serve as the backup. Thompson's next chance to return is Wednesday's home matchup against the Flyers.