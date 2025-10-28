Thompson is expected the patrol the road blue paint versus the Stars on Tuesday.

Thompson has been phenomenal so far this year, as he's riding a five-game winning streak while allowing two goals or less in all six of his appearances, including exactly one marker in each of his past three starts. The 28-year-old netminder holds a 1-1-1 record, 2.00 GAA and .929 save percentage over three career regular-season appearances versus the Stars. Dallas has won back-to-back games after losing four in a row.