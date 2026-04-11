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Thompson is expected to defend the road blue paint in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Thompson shut out the Maple Leafs in his last start Wednesday, stopping 22 shots. He is 29-21-6 with a 2.47 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 56 starts in 2025-26. The Capitals are generating 3.16 goals per game, 15th in the league this season.

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