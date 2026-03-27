Capitals' Logan Thompson: Slated to start Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson is expected to start on the road against Utah on Thursday, per Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site.
Thompson has stopped 141 of 150 shots (.940 save percentage) across his past five outings, but a lack of offensive support has resulted in a 2-1-2 record over that stretch. He's 24-20-6 with a 2.37 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 50 outings this season. Utah ranks 14th in goals per game with 3.13 this season.
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