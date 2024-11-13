Thompson is set to start in Wednesday's home game against Toronto on Wednesday, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Thompson and Charlie Lindgren have been in a strict rotation, but for the first time this season, that pattern will be broken with Thompson slated to start for the second consecutive game. Thompson has a 7-0-0 record, 2.55 GAA and .910 save percentage through seven appearances in 2024-25, and he's coming off an 8-1 win over St. Louis on Saturday in which he turned aside 24 of 25 shots. Lindgren hasn't been as impressive, posting a 3-4-0 record, 2.76 GAA and .897 save percentage in seven outings, so there is an opportunity here for Thompson to establish himself as the Capitals' true No. 1 netminder. Toronto will be a solid test given the Maple Leafs' respectable 9-6-2 record. However, Toronto has been a mixed bag offensively -- the squad ranks 18th with 2.94 goals per game -- and it's not clear if Auston Matthews (upper body) will be ready to return for the Maple Leafs.