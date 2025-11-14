Thompson made 22 saves in a 6-3 loss to the Panthers on Thursday. He allowed five goals.

Thompson has a strong overall stat line of 7-5-0 with a 1.85 GAA and .923 save percentage. But he has delivered a 2-4-0 record in his last six starts, with two of those games having three or more goals. Thompson remains one of the NHL's best goalies, but the wheels could come off at some point based on workload alone.