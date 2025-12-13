Thompson will defend the road net against Winnipeg on Saturday, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Thompson is coming off a 37-save effort in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to Carolina. He has a 13-6-3 record with one shutout, a 1.96 GAA and a .926 save percentage across 22 appearances this season. Winnipeg is tied for 17th in the league this year with 3.00 goals per game.