Capitals' Logan Thompson: Starting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson will be between the home pipes versus the Islanders on Friday, according to Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.
Thompson has been outstanding this season, as he has not allowed more than two goals in all seven starts. He is 5-2-0 with an eye-popping 1.44 GAA and a just as impressive .939 save percentage. Thompson has been a top-five goaltender in the NHL since the start of the 2024-25 season. He will face a tired Islanders squad, who dropped a 6-2 decision in Carolina on Thursday.
