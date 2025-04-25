Thompson will defend the visiting crease in Montreal on Friday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Thompson has given up only three goals on 61 shots (.951 save percentage) in his opening two wins of the series. Thompson was outstanding for most of the season, going 31-6-6 with a 2.49 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 43 regular-season contests. Montreal was 17th in scoring during the regular season, averaging 2.96 goals per game.