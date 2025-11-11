Capitals' Logan Thompson: Starting in Carolina
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson will defend the road net against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.
Thompson is coming off a 17-save effort in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay. He has a 6-4-0 record with a 1.61 GAA and a .930 save percentage across 10 appearances this season. Carolina ranks third in the league with 3.87 goals per game this campaign.
