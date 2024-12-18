Thompson will protect the road goal versus the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Greg Boysen of CHGO Sports reports.

Thompson will handle the second half of a back-to-back after Charlie Lindgren started in a 3-1 loss to the Stars on Monday. Thompson has won four of his last five starts, giving up a total of 11 goals in that span, so he's still a strong fantasy play even with the back-to-back situation factored in.