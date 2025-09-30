Thompson will tend the road twine during Tuesday's preseason game against the Blue Jackets, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Head coach Spencer Carberry relayed that Thompson will play the entire game in Columbus. The Alberta native made 14 saves on 16 shots in his first tune-up appearance against the Bruins on Sept. 21. Thompson posted a dazzling a 31-6-6 record with two shutouts, a 2.49 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 43 regular-season outings during his first season with Washington in 2024-25. He figures to form a tandem in goal again with Charlie Lindgren in 2025-26.