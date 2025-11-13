Thompson will tend the visiting twine in Florida on Thursday, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Thompson finally allowed more than two goals when the Lightning scored three times in a 3-2 win Saturday. Thompson has been outstanding this season, posting a 7-4-0 record with a 1.56 GAA and a .935 save percentage. The Panthers have struggled this season, after winning back-to-back Stanley Cups. They have 42 goals in 16 games, 28th in the NHL.