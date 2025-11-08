Capitals' Logan Thompson: Starting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson will defend the visiting goal in Tampa Bay on Saturday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.
Thompson has been spectacular again this season, as the 28-year-old netminder is 6-3-0 with a 1.45 GAA and a .938 save percentage over nine starts. He will face the Lightning, who are 17th in NHL scoring, generating 3.07 goals per contest.
