Thompson will defend the home goal versus Tampa Bay on Saturday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Thompson is off to another fine start, posting an 8-5-1 mark with a 2.00 GAA and a .920 save percentage. While his record was better last season, going 31-6-6, Thompson's peripherals have been a lot better this season. The Lightning are in the middle of the pack as far as generating goals are concerned, averaging 3.05 goals per game.

