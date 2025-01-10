Thompson will patrol the visiting crease in Nashville on Saturday, according to Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.
Thompson has been outstanding this season as he has been splitting the net with Charlie Lindgren. Thompson -- who is on a five-game winning streak -- is 17-2-2 with a 2.31 GAA and a .919 save percentage. The Predators are the lowest scoring team in the NHL, averaging only 2.44 goals per game in 2024-25.
