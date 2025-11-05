Thompson was the first goalie off during Wednesday's morning skate, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports, signaling that he'll draw the home start against the Blues.

Thompson has been relatively sharp over his last two starts, posting a 1.53 GAA and a .927 save percentage, but he's gone 0-2-0 during that time. He's received only one goal of support from the Capitals' offense during that time. He'll attempt to remain sharp and return to the win column against the Blues. St. Louis is averaging 2.85 goals per game this year, tying the team for 19th in the league.