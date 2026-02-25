Thompson will start Wednesday's home game against the Flyers, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Although Thompson saw some playing time for Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, he won't require additional rest time following the break in the NHL schedule and will start during the Capitals' first game back. Over his six starts leading up to the Olympic break, he went 2-4-0 with a 3.06 GAA and .892 save percentage.