Capitals' Logan Thompson: Stays hot in Friday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson made 24 saves in Friday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.
The 29-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period before withstanding a furious comeback attempt from Vegas as the visitors tried to rally from a 3-0 deficit. Thompson has won three straight starts sandwiched around the Olympic break, allowing five goals on 79 shots during that span, and on the season he's 21-16-4 with what would be a career-best 2.40 GAA.
More News
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: Tending twine Friday•
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: Sharp in Wednesday's win•
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: Starting Wednesday's matchup•
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: Makes 24 saves Friday•
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: Starting Friday for Canada•
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: Wins in injury return•