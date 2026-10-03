Thompson turned aside 31 of 33 shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Thompson shined during the Capitals' Opening Night matchup, as he allowed just one even-strength goal and one at a man disadvantage. The 29-year-old backstop entered the season with a lot of momentum from 2025-26, where he posted a 31-21-6 record, a 2.44 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 58 regular-season outings. Back by an improved forward group and a solid defensive core, Thompson is positioned well to post elite numbers once again in the 2026-27 campaign, making him a strong No. 1 goalie option to have rostered in fantasy moving forward.