Thompson (upper body) will not be in action versus the Islanders on Monday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

According to Silber, the Caps are hoping that Thompson can suit up against the Predators on Thursday. With Clay Stevenson getting the nod at home Monday, fantasy managers should probably expect Garin Bjorklund to make his NHL debut in Tuesday's matchup with the Flyers. As such, Thompson figures to miss both ends of Washington's back-to-back.