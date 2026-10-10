Thompson stopped 21 of 22 shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Thompson delivered a strong performance between the pipes, finishing with a .955 save percentage while allowing only a first-period power-play goal to Alexis Lafreniere. The Capitals' netminder was perfect over the final two periods, allowing Washington to erase its early deficit and secure the victory. Thompson has won his three starts this season while posting a save percentage of .900 or higher each time. In his three starts, the 29-year-old has stopped 79 of 85 shots faced, good for a .929 save percentage.