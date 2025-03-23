Thompson made 33 saves on 36 shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

After allowing three goals in a shaky first period, Thompson stood firm to tend a clean game the rest of the way. The 28-year-old netminder is up to an impressive 31-4-5 record with a 2.30 GAA and a .917 save percentage. With Saturday's win, Thompson extended his winning streak to six games. He is a top-tier fantasy option between the pipes and should be started with full confidence in all leagues with his win over the defending champions being proof that he is on top of his game. His next opportunity to guard the crease is Tuesday against the Jets.