Thompson stopped 35 of 38 shots in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Thompson put in a good effort to salvage a standings point despite the Ducks' strong attack. His winning streak was snapped at four games, and this was the first time he's given up more than two goals since Nov. 22 versus the Lightning. Despite the loss, Thompson is at a 12-6-2 record with a 2.06 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 20 starts. Thompson will handle the bulk of the goaltending duties as long as Charlie Lindgren (upper body) is out. The Capitals' next game is Sunday at home versus the Blue Jackets.