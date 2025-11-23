Thompson stopped two of six shots before being pulled out of Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning before the end of the first period.

Thompson departed the game at 18:19 of the first period after Nikita Kucherov (undisclosed) scored to give the Lightning a 4-1 lead. Thompson was enjoying an excellent start to the season, but he's been crashing down to earth of late. The 28-year-old has allowed four or more goals in three of his last four appearances. His place as the Capitals' No. 1 goaltender is not under any threat, but it's undeniable that Thompson hasn't looked good in recent outings.