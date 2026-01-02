Thompson made 28 saves in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Ottawa.

The Capitals took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission, but Thompson couldn't make it stick, allowing a pair of goals in both the second and third periods. The 28-year-old netminder has just one win in his last five outings, giving up 21 goals on 158 shots (.867 save percentage) over that stretch as his hot start to the season fades in the read view mirror.