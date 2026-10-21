Thompson won't practice Wednesday and is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury ahead of Saturday's clash with the Sabres, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Thompson's injury is relatively well-timed for fans and fantasy managers, given the team doesn't play again until Saturday. The club could even consider sitting the backstop in that contest, which would give him a full week off without missing significant starts. Thompson has been struggling of late, dropping three of his last four outings while posting a 3.58 GAA. As such, perhaps some time off wouldn't be the worst idea, even if he is cleared ahead of the matchup with Buffalo.