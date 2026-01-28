Thompson stopped 27 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Kraken.

Thompson was good in the first period, but the Kraken's pressure broke through for three goals in the second and two more in the third. The 28-year-old netminder hadn't given up five goals since he let in six versus the Rangers on Dec. 23. This was Thompson's fourth loss in his last five outings, and he's now at an 18-16-4 record with a 2.46 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 38 starts. He's well on his way to a career-high workload, and that doesn't even include potential game action at the Olympics with Team Canada. The Capitals' current road trip ends Thursday in Detroit.