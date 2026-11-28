Thompson turned away 28 of 31 shots on net in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

Thompson performed well in the early stages of Friday's contest, as he allowed just one power-play tally in the first 55 minutes. However, he let the game slip away from him down the stretch, surrendering two goals in the final four and a half minutes. Overall, the 29-year-old netminder now holds an 8-7-0 record, a 3.37 GAA and an .879 save percentage across 17 outings this season. While Friday's game was a small step in the right direction, he remains a boom-or-bust fantasy option for the time being. Thompson will likely rest during the second half of Washington's upcoming back-to-back before heading into Tuesday's outing against the Canucks as the favorite to start.