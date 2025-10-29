Thompson made 18 of 19 saves in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Stars.

Outside of Dallas' lone goal, scored by Tyler Seguin with a man advantage, Thompson had a solid outing and kept the net tidy at even strength. The loss was just the second of the season for the 28-year-old netminder, which brought his record to 5-2-0 with a 1.44 GAA and a .939 save percentage through seven appearances. Tuesday's performance extended Thompson's streak of allowing just one goal to four games, and he holds the best GAA among goaltenders with five appearances or more. Last year's goaltending surprise of the season in fantasy is picking up where he left off last year, making him an elite option in all formats.