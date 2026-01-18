Thompson stopped 26 of 29 shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Florida's last two goals were scored into an empty net. With the loss, the 28-year-old goaltender now has a 17-14-4 record, a 2.38 GAA and a .914 save percentage across 35 games this season. Since the start of the calendar year, Thompson has been dealt a tough hand, with a 2-4-1 record despite holding a .912 save percentage. Thompson is approaching a new career high in games played, which raises questions about how he'll perform down the stretch. However, he has a steady Capitals defense in front of him, which bodes well for his fantasy value. His next chance to bounce back is Monday in Colorado, marking the start of Washington's six-game road trip.