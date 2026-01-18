Thompson stopped 26 of 29 shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Despite the Panthers tallying five goals in Saturday's contest, Thompson allowed just three, with the final pair occurring against an empty net. With the loss, the 28-year-old goaltender now has a 17-14-4 record, a 2.38 GAA and a .914 save percentage across 35 games this season. Since the start of the calendar year, he has been dealt a tough hand to have a 2-4-1 record despite holding a .912 save percentage. Thompson is approaching a new career high in games played, which raises questions about how he'll perform down the stretch. However, he has a steady Capitals defense in front of him, and his strong play is bound to lead him to the win column soon, which bodes well for his fantasy value. His next chance to bounce back is Monday in Colorado, marking the start of Washington's six-game road trip.