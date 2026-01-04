Thompson stopped 31 of 33 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

Thompson was dominant between the pipes throughout the game, but he couldn't extend that to the shootout, where he was beaten in three of six shots. He's on a three-game losing streak, going 0-2-1 with a 3.31 GAA and an .892 save percentage in that span. He's posted a save percentage of .900 or higher in four of his last seven appearances, however, so at least he's putting up decent individual numbers even when the team is struggling.