Thompson allowed two goals on 22 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Thompson has lost two starts in a row, but he has still yet to allow more than two goals in any of his eight starts this season. The 28-year-old netminder gave up tallies to Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Bo Horvat in this contest. For the season, Thompson is at a 5-3-0 record with a 1.51 GAA and a .935 save percentage over eight starts. Charlie Lindgren is likely to start in Buffalo on Saturday, but Thompson should get the nod either Wednesday versus the Blues or Thursday against the Penguins for his next start.